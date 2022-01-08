Cases will be filed against violators of guidelines: Maharashtra govt.

Mumbai

08 January 2022 02:06 IST

It will not implement lockdown despite rise in cases

While Maharashtra government is not moving ahead to implement lockdown despite rising number of COVID-19 patients, it will be lodging cases against those who crowd at public places and do not adhere to the health guidelines.

“Directions have been issued to police authorities and the administration to lodge complaints and take legal actions where crowding is seen in public places and COVID-19 norms are flouted,” said State’s Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Mr. Tope said that the government’s foremost challenge is to ensure strict implementation of restrictions that are to be implemented by the state government. “We have been asking people to not crowd at public places and if, this is not being followed, then action will be taken,” he said.

Commenting on the closure of schools in Mumbai, Thane and neighboring areas, Mr. Tope said that the decision in those areas was taken after the increase in positivity rate among school children. “The decision to close schools in some regions of the State was due to increased positivity rate. The similar situation is however not seen in other districts of the State and therefore there is no move to close schools in that part of the State,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that there is no plan of imposing lockdown in Mumbai. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is going to announce if restrictions are going to be increased,” she said.