Cases cross 13-lakh mark, daily deaths are over 750

With 48,962 COVID-19 positive cases and 757 deaths on Friday, for the third consecutive day cases and deaths in India crossed the 45,000 and 750 marks.

Total cases stood at 13,36,874, with more that one lakh cases added in just the last two days. Data for Tripura was not available as this report went to press.

Of the confirmed cases, 63.44% have recovered, but active cases went up further to 4,57,387. Maharashtra (9,615 cases and 278 deaths) and Tamil Nadu (6,785 cases and 88 deaths) continue to contribute the highest increases. States such as Andhra Pradesh (8,147 cases, 49 deaths), Karnataka (5,007 cases and 110 deaths) and Uttar Pradesh (2,667 cases and 50 deaths) have also added substantially to the overall infections and fatalities.

The death toll in India is 31,413, the sixth overall among countries with the third highest daily rise (730 deaths on average in the last week) behind Brazil (1,056) and the U.S. (849).

The ICMR reported that 3,52,801 samples were tested on Thursday, adding to a total of 1.54 crore samples tested overall. But in terms of tests per million people, India continued to lag behind many countries with a high case load.

With cumulative test positivity rate close to 8% and increasing further, a relatively lower test rate suggests that infections are still not being captured adequately.

Cases are doubling in fewer than 20 days (based on data from last week), with no immediate peak for the infection curve in sight.

Nine States told to ramp up testing

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday reviewed the management of COVID-19 in nine States with high active caseload and advised Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam to urgently ramp up testing, strictly implement containment plan, augment health infrastructure and ensure effective clinical management.

“Cabinet Secretary had a detailed review on the State specific COVID response strategy with the Health Secretaries and other State officials as well as on the factors that were leading to rising caseload in these States,” noted a release issued by the Central government.

The Union Health Ministry said that in keeping with the “Test Track Treat” strategy, the States were advised to ramp up testing, with special focus on containment zones.

“Areas of concern with respect to low-testing in certain States was highlighted. It was reiterated that sustained and aggressive testing is crucial for early identification of cases and to prevent spread of infection,” said a senior health official.

The States were also advised to have a clear focus on health infrastructure, including requisite number of beds, oxygen and ventilators with the implementation of clinical protocols ensuring the prescribed Quality of Care and seamless patient management.