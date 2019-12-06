Cases against me are like medals on my chest, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he would not be cowed down by the string of cases being registered against him across the country by the BJP. He added that the cases were like “medals” on his chest.

“There are 15 to 16 cases against me.When you look at a soldier, he will have lots of medals on his chest. Every single case is a medal for me,” Mr. Gandhi said. addressing a convention of the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) at Vanyambalam in Wayanad.

“The more they are, the happier I am,” he quipped adding he was fighting them ideologically.

The congress leader said he did not believe in an India of hatred and no matter how many times BJP tries to convince him, he will not believe it.

The country’s strength was respect for women, people of all religions, communities, different ideas.

Everytime you put a case against me I will speak of love.. I will never forget you are standing with me,” he said addressing front workers.

“So when they lodge a case agaisnt me, they put a medal on my chest, it is also a medal for you“.