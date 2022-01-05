Case surge in Maharashtra, Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Gujarat causes concern

Thiruvananthapuram

05 January 2022 22:52 IST

Single-day rise of 58,097 coronavirus infections reported across nation

India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the tally of cases to 3,50,18,358, while the active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The cumulative Omicron tally also rose to 2,135 cases, as reported from 24 States and Union Territories so far, out of which 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of 653 Omicron cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154 and Tamil Nadu 121.

The COVID-19 active cases have increased to 2,14,004 comprising 0.61% of the infections, an increase of 42,174 cases being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data said.

The government said the case surge in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Gujarat was becoming a cause for concern

Maharashtra’s uptick in Covid-19 cases continued relentlessly with the State recording a staggering 26,538 new cases as the active case tally soared to 87,505.

However, the fatalities remained low, with just eight deaths taking the cumulative toll to 1,41,581.

Of the 144 new infections of the Omicron variant reported today, 100 of these were ases reported from Mumbai. The State’s Omicron tally now stands at 797, of whom 330 have been discharged till now.

In a new single-day high, Mumbai recorded 15,014 COVID-19 cases, taking its active case tally to 61,923.

Pune district also reported more than 2,800 cases — of which more than 1,800 were from Pune city alone.

West Bengal too registered a record 14,022 cases and 17 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This is a significant jump from Tuesday’s figure of 9,073 cases with the test positivity rate of 23.17%.

Kolkata reported 6,170 new infections and five deaths.

However, the hospital bed occupancy in the State stands at 3.25%.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported a sharp spike with 4,246 cases reported in the last 24 hours and 3,605 of these cases from Bengaluru Urban. Two COVID-related deaths were also reported on the day.

The State now has 17,414 active patients.

Odisha reported 1,216 cases registering a 78.82 % rise in 24 hours. It is for the first time since August second week that the daily cases in the State went past 1,200.

The Omicron case tally remained at 37. Most of these patients are asymptomatic.

“Though the severity of the Omicron variant is low and the infected people don’t require hospitalisation as was needed during the second wave, we are trying to ready hospital beds and intensive care units as soon as possible,” Bijay Mohapatra, Director of Health, said

A day after Meghalaya reported 5 Omicron cases, more than 50 students, teachers and residents of the IIT-Guwahati complex have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials of the institute said the cases were recorded over the past few days.

Assam reported 591 COVID cases and four deaths on Wednesday There are unconfirmed reports that two persons, including a 13-year-old returnee from Singapore, have been detected with the Omicron variant.

Kerala reported 4,801 cases of COVID-19 when 71,098 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State also added 49 more Omicron cases to its tally, which now stands at 230. About 30 of these cases reported in contacts of the primary cases. The Omicron cases have been reported in all districts now.

While the new cases and the active case pool has shown a rising trend, hospitalisations and ICU occupancy has remained unchanged.

Of the 22,910 active cases, only 2,346 are being treated in hospitals for moderate/severe COVID.

Gujarat reported 3,350 cases and one death on Wednesday.

The active cases have gone up to 10,994 of which 32 patients are on ventilator support. Also, 50 new Omicron cases have been detected, taking the State’s tally to 204.