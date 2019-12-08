National

Case filed against Ram Vilas Paswan over onion prices

Minister is misleading and cheating people: complainant

A case was filed against Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in the Muzaffarpur Civil Court on Saturday for “misleading and cheating” people on the rise in the price of onions. The complaint was filed by M. Raju Nayyar, a social worker, in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwary, who posted the matter for hearing on December 12. Mr. Nayyar, in his complaint, said Mr. Paswan had failed to check onion prices.

The petitioner said Mr. Paswan had misled people through his statement that price of the vegetable had gone up due to its black marketing. A case was filed under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC.

