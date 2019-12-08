Case filed against Ram Vilas Paswan over onion prices

A case was filed against Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in the Muzaffarpur Civil Court on Saturday for “misleading and cheating” people on the rise in the price of onions. The complaint was filed by M. Raju Nayyar, a social worker, in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwary, who posted the matter for hearing on December 12. Mr. Nayyar, in his complaint, said Mr. Paswan had failed to check onion prices.
The petitioner said Mr. Paswan had misled people through his statement that price of the vegetable had gone up due to its black marketing. A case was filed under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.