Case against writers of book on Anglo-Kuki war

August 12, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Manipur police have booked two assistant professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and a retired colonel for books they had edited and authored on the “Anglo-Kuki war”.

They have been charged with inciting “war against the Government of India” and promoting “enmity between different groups”.

Both FIRs were filed on a complaint given by The Federation of Haomee, which identifies itself as an organisation for indigenous people. It was alleged that the Anglo-Kuki War 1917-19, as stated in the books, never actually happened according to archival records.

The first FIR was filed on August 7 against two assistant professors Jangkhomang Guite and Thongkholal Haokip, editors of the book “The Anglo-Kuki War, 1917-1919”. Mr. Haokip said the complaint was filed with “malicious intent” and he would file a defamation case against the complainant.

The second FIR was filed on August 9 against Colonel (retd.) Vijay Chenchi, writer of “The Anglo-Kuki War 1917-19: Victory in Defeat”.

‘Distorted history’

Speaking to The Hindu, Yazing Vicisy, general secretary of the federation, said the FIRs were in the interest of people of Manipur and to stop the spread of “misinformation” in the garb of “distorted” history.

Citing a letter dated June 27, 1919, written by J.E. Webster, the then Chief Secretary to the Chief Commissioner of Assam, Mr. Vicisy said the archival material pointed that it was a Kuki rebellion and not an Anglo-Kuki war.

The author and editors have been accused of “concealing design to commit offence, waging war against the Government of India, concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war, promoting enmity between different groups, using as true such declaration knowing to be false” under IPC Sections 120, 121, 123, 153-A and 200.

Mr. Vicisy demanded that the books be banned everywhere for spreading distorted historical data and for inciting war against the Government of India. In a letter written to the Imphal Police (West), Mr. Vicisy blamed the author and editors for “creating an environment against public tranquillity and peace in the State”.

The books that were published in 2018 and 2022, respectively, only came to the limelight recently, said Mr. Vicisy. “Had we gotten to know about these books earlier, we would have protested then,” he added.

Mr. Haokip said the move was part of the reactive politics of the group against the Kuki-Zo. “The British called the Revolt of 1857 as the Sepoy Mutiny while for us Indians, it was the first war of Independence. Similarly, for the British and the other tribes, it is termed Kuki Rebellion (1917-19) but for Kukis, it was the war of independence against the British fought between 1917-19,” said Mr. Haokip.

“They could have written a book review or engaged with us through meaningful debate but the organisation had malicious intent, hence, they lodged an FIR,” said Mr. Haokip.

“The book was meant to highlight the atrocities of the British on the Kukis and the military acumen of the Kukis. I am unable to understand why a Meitei-Naga organisation would lodge a complaint against it,” said Colonel Chenchi.