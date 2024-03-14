March 14, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - New Delhi

A case has been registered against Tamil Nadu Minister T.M. Anbarasan for his alleged threatening remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in the State, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the first information report (FIR) was filed at the Parliament Street station on Wednesday following a complaint from Supreme Court lawyer Satya Ranjan Swain.

According to the FIR, Mr. Anbarasan, the Minister of Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, and Small and Medium Industries in Tamil Nadu, had openly threatened to “chop Mr. Modi into pieces”.

The FIR says, “The threatening statement made by Anbarasan is not only alarming and poses a significant risk to the safety and security of our Prime Minister, but is also shameful and made deliberately to stir the peace and stability of our nation and evoke violence.”

“Such kind of deliberate provocations during election times when the Prime Minister has been visiting places all across the country has been done in a calculated manner to cause disaffection amongst the citizens of this country on religious, ethnic and regional grounds,” the FIR said.

The FIR registered under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 268 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 503 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statements conducting public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also said that a video of Mr. Anbarasan making the remarks is doing the rounds on social media.

