Cartostat-3 is most advanced satellite developed in India: ISRO chief Sivan

It is also the satellite with the highest-ever resolution that the ISRO has developed till date.

Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K. Sivan has termed Cartostat-3 the most complex and advanced satellite India has ever developed.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Sivan said the 26-hour countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47, which will carry the Cartostat-3 as well as 13 other customer satellites, began on Tuesday morning.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparations, he said the launch would take place at 9.28 a.m. on Wednesday, from the second pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Cartostat-3 is mainly an earth observation satellite, which will provide various spatial, spectral and temporal data for various fields including urban planning, agriculture, water resource management, environment and disaster management.

The ISRO chairman said that Chandrayaan-2 orbiter was doing fine and had been producing a lot of data which, in turn, was being given to the scientific community for proper analysis.

