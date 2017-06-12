Cartoons a stress-buster for JEE topper

Watching cartoons on television, listening to music and playing badminton were the stress-busters for Sarvesh Mehtani, who topped the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), whose results were announced on Sunday.

“I always wanted to be in the top 10,” he said.

Away from smartphone

Mehtani secured 95.4 per cent marks in the Class XII Board examinations. “I scored 95 per cent in physics and mathematics and 97 per cent in chemistry. My favourite subject is mathematics,” he said.

“I did not use my smartphone for the last two years,” said Mehtani. “I was not able to pursue my hobbies much in the last two years. I also cut down on hanging out with friends,” he said. “In addition to the school hours and the private coaching class I took, I studied for five-six hours. On a holiday, I would study for 8-10 hours.”

His father Parvesh Mehtani is an Income Tax officer and his mother is a placement officer at the ITI at Panchkula. His elder sister is pursuing an engineering course.