Caring for one’s parents

February 17, 2024 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST

Dharma Sastras say that we should care for our parents, elaborated Sri Velukkudi Krishnan in a discourse. We should not analyse whether they are deserving of our respect and care. It may happen that some parents might have been irresponsible. But that is no reason to spurn them. The very fact that they are our parents is enough to merit our attention. There are people who do elaborate poojas, but fail to look after their parents. Of what use are their pujas, for is this not a violation of what the dharma sastras say? In fact, one should go beyond just one’s parents, and help the larger extended family too.

When sage Vasistha requests Rama to return to Ayodhya, Rama tells him that it is imperative that we pay heed to our parents. He says that we can never adequately repay our parents for what they do for us. They think of their child’s welfare all the time. They give the child oil baths, speak sweet words to him and provide him with nourishing food.

Lord Krishna says in the Bhagavad Gita that to give without expectation is the best form of daana. It is saatvika daana. Parents look after their children without expecting anything in return. What parents do for us is, therefore, saatvika daana. Santi Parva of Mahabharata stresses the importance to be given to one’s parents. He who pleases his father gets the benefit of pleasing the Sun. He who serves his mother gets the benefits of serving Bhu Devi.