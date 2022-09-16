Cargo plane carrying cheetahs from Namibia leaves for Gwalior

Eight cheetahs will be flown to Palpur village in Sheopur district in two helicopters, including a Chinook

PTI Bhopal
September 16, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of the special airplane that carried eight cheetahs from Namibia to India en route Kuno-Palpur National Park in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndiainNamibia

The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia left for Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, a senior forest official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flight carrying eight cheetahs and crew left Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, at around 8.30 pm (Indian time) and the plane is expected to land at Gwalior's Maharajpur air base at around 6 am on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Mr. J. S. Chauhan told PTI.

After necessary formalities, including paperwork, at Gwalior the cheetahs will be flown to Palpur village in Sheopur district in two helicopters, including a Chinook, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

From Palpur, the felines will be brought to Kuno National Park (KNP) in the Sheopur district by road and will be subsequently released in quarantine enclosures inside the sanctuary, Mr. Chauhan added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | India’s move to bring back cheetahs
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madhya Pradesh
wildlife
conservation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app