National

Car used in foiled Pulwama attack was owned by Hizb militant: police

The vehicle belonged to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizb-ul Mujahideen militant, from Shopian's Sharatpora.

The explosives-laden vehicle, which was spotted and defused in Pulwama on Thursday, was owned by an active Hizb-ul Mujahideen militant.

A police official said the  car belonged to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizb  militant, from Shopian's Sharatpora.

The car, fitted with over 40 kg of explosives, was stopped at two checkpoints in Pulwama, but the militant managed to escape from the spot.

Police sources said Malik had joined the militant ranks in July last year.

The police are investigating the nature of the explosives and the likely target.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 12:33:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/car-used-in-foiled-pulwama-attack-was-owned-by-hizb-militant-police/article31700769.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY