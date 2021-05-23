Car maker, union spar over COVID-19 safety

Chennai

23 May 2021 21:54 IST

Workers say norms are being flouted

Renault-Nissan told an Indian court that it needs to continue production at its car plant to meet orders, rejecting claims from an employee union that COVID-19 safety protocols were being ignored at the factory, legal filings show.

Renault-Nissan India and workers at its plant in Tamil Nadu have been locked in a legal tussle after workers petitioned a court to halt operations alleging that physical distancing norms were being flouted and company-provided health benefits were outweighed by the risk to their lives.

In response, Renault-Nissan said in a court filing, which is not public, that there was a “compelling need” to continue operations to fulfil domestic and export orders. It said all COVID-19 norms were being followed.

The case will next be heard on Monday at the Madras High Court, when the State government, which is also party to the case, is expected to file its response.

A State official told Reuters that automobile companies will be allowed to continue operations, but action will be taken against violations of safety protocols by any company.

“It is a question of life versus livelihood,” M. Moorthy, general secretary of Renault Nissan India workers union, which represents all 3,500 permanent factory workers, told Reuters. “We just want physical distancing protocols to be followed and the management to be responsible for any risks to the workers or their family members.” The factory employs 3,000 contract workers, 2,500 staff members and 700 apprentices.

Nissan, which has a majority stake in the Renault-Nissan India plant, declined to comment.

Renault-Nissan’s May 16 court filing shows it has pending export orders of about 35,000 vehicles for the May-October period, which, if not fulfilled, could lead to penalties and loss of business.