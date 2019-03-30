National

Car goes up in flames near CRPF vehicle

A CRPF vehicle was slightly damaged on Saturday when a private car went up in flames near it after an explosion, apparently caused by a gas cylinder, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the police said.

There were no casualties in the incident that occurred near the Jawahar Tunnel in Ramban district.

“It has not been established whether it was a [terror] attack or not. It has also not been established why the vehicle caught fire,” Governor Satya Pal Malik told reporters.

According to a preliminary investigation, the blast occurred after one of the two gas cylinders in the car caught fire. The CRPF vehicle was passing through the highway at that time.

