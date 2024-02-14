GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Car enters Bengal governor's motorcade in Delhi; sabotage suspected

The incident took place a day after Mr. Bose visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and spoke to the agitating women.

February 14, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Kolkata

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose

File picture of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose | Photo Credit: PTI

A car entered the motorcade of West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose in New Delhi on Tuesday night, triggering suspicion of sabotage, according to an official of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. The Delhi Police has arrested the driver and lodged and FIR.

The incident took place a day after Mr. Bose visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and spoke to the agitating women.

The car driver was detained and an FIR was lodged with the Delhi Police, the official said.

"A case of sabotage is suspected. Delhi Police is investigating. The governor has shifted to a high-security area," he said.

The women were protesting for the past few days alleging atrocities on them by TMC leader Sajahan Sheikh and his followers.

The governnor left for Delhi on Monday after visiting Sandeshkhali.

(With inputs from PTI)

