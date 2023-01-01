Captured 22 drones smuggling weapons, drugs across border in 2022: BSF

January 01, 2023 05:23 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Amid persistent concern over drugs, money, weapons and explosives being smuggled across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan into Indian territory, at least 22 drones were captured by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the year 2022.

The BSF also seized 316.988 kilograms of heroin, besides getting hold of 67 weapons and 850 rounds. The border-guarding force also killed two Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistan nationals in different incidents.

In a display of humanitarian approach, the force handed over nine Pakistani nationals, who had inadvertently crossed the international border, to Pakistan rangers.

Concerns over drones

In Punjab, the Opposition parties have been consistently raising concerns over the smuggling of weapons and drugs from Pakistan using drones. Earlier this month, former Punjab Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed concern over these weapons and drugs finding their way into the hands of those who were trying to disturb peace in Punjab.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had visited the State’s border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka in September and April this year to take stock of the security scenario.

He held meetings with officers from the Central and State government agencies and village heads ( sarpanch) in these districts and sought cooperation from locals to become ‘eyes and ears’ of the security forces and inform them whenever they trace any nefarious activity, including air dropping of drugs, weapons, etc. via drones or other means across the international border.