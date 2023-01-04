Captain Shiva Chouhan becomes first women officer operationally deployed at Kumar Post in Siachen

January 04, 2023 03:18 am | Updated January 03, 2023 10:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Captain Shiva Chouhan, an officer from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at Kumar Post in the Siachen Glacier, which is located at an altitude of 15,632 feet.

“Capt. Shiva Chouhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world Siachen,” the Army’s Leh-based 14 Corps said on Twitter.

Capt. Chouhan from Rajasthan is a Bengal Sapper Officer commissioned in May 2021. She got inducted to the Siachen Glacier on January 2. The team of Sappers led by her will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks and will be deployed at the post for a duration of three months, the Army said, adding she had undergone a month’s training at the Siachen Battle School along with other personnel.

She has done her schooling from Udaipur and holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from NJR Institute of Technology, Udaipur.

Kumar Post and ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Kumar Post is named after late Colonel Narinder ‘Bull’ Kumar (retd.), who was instrumental in the Indian Army launching ‘Operation Meghdoot’ and securing the dominating heights of Siachen Glacier in 1984.

On April 13, 1984, India launched ‘Operation Meghdoot’ to capture the 76.4 km-long glacier on the Saltoro ridge. A platoon of 4 Kumaon Regiment led by then Captain Sanjay Kulkarni planted the Indian flag at Bilafond La. The operation on the world’s highest battlefield continues till date, making it the longest continuing operation of its kind in the world. In his honour, the battalion headquarters on the glacier has been named ‘Kumar Post’.

