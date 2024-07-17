GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Captain Brijesh Thapa's mortal remains brought to Bengal

Published - July 17, 2024 06:20 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A portrait of martyred Army captain Brijesh Thapa who was killed in a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, kept near his mortal remains after his body was brought back to his home, at Bagdogra of Siliguri subdivision, in Darjeeling district on July 17, 2024.

A portrait of martyred Army captain Brijesh Thapa who was killed in a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, kept near his mortal remains after his body was brought back to his home, at Bagdogra of Siliguri subdivision, in Darjeeling district on July 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in an encounter with heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, was brought by air to Bagdogra in northern West Bengal on Wednesday.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, former foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla and others paid their respects to the mortal remains of the officer at Bengdubi Military Station near Siliguri. His mortal remains will be taken to his ancestral home in Lebong near Darjeeling town.

Doda encounter: proud of son who was born on Army Day, say Martyred officer's parents

"As our nation is mourning the loss of our soldiers, we also take pride in the courageous saga of our brave heroes who fought valiantly against terrorists for the honour and glory of our motherland," Mr. Bista said after laying wreath on the coffin of Thapa. He asserted that the blood of the martyrs, including Captain Thapa, will not be in vain.

Captain Brijesh Thapa, Sepoy Bijendra, Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh and NK (OFC) Dokkari Rajesh (Left to Right) were killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Doda district, on July 16, 2024.

Captain Brijesh Thapa, Sepoy Bijendra, Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh and NK (OFC) Dokkari Rajesh (Left to Right) were killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Doda district, on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

Four army personnel, including the captain, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The third generation army officer in his family, Captain Thapa was 27 years old and had joined the Indian Army five years ago.

The slain officer's mother Nilima said that he was from 145 Air Defence Regiment of the Army and was on deputation to 10 Rashtriya Rifles.

Related Topics

West Bengal / act of terror / terrorism (crime) / Jammu and Kashmir

