Capital’s air quality dips to season’s worst

Delhi’s air quality nosedived to the season's worst on Monday, reaching the higher end of ‘very poor’ category on Monday.

While it was due to a mix of factors including bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night that went beyond the Supreme Court-prescribed time slot of 8-10 p.m, the Capital experienced cleaner post-Diwali air compared with previous years.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said peak values of PM2.5 — the deadly respirable particles — were lower than last year's.

Readings over time

The average Air Quality Index of the past 24 hours at 4 p.m. on Monday was 368, ‘very poor’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) that functions under the Environment Ministry. But another government-run entity, the Earth Sciences Ministry's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), put the AQI in the ‘severe’ category at 506 around 4 p.m. Though both CPCB’s and SAFAR’s AQI is an average of the past 24 hours, the former considers 37 monitoring stations and the latter 10. Both also use different methodologies to arrive at their AQI figure.

The city’s AQI at 9.30 p.m. on Monday stood at 401, 'severe' category, with 18 out of the 35 monitoring stations for which data were available showing ‘severe’ and the rest of the stations showing ‘very poor’ AQI, according to CPCB.

The peak level of PM2.5 on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday was recorded around midnight at 1,070 ug/m3, which was less than the peak level of 1,560 ug/m3 recorded at the same time in 2018, according to the DPCC. The peak value thus shows a reduction of about 31%.

SAFAR on Monday advised people to avoid all outdoor physical activities, give morning walks a miss, and close windows of rooms.

“Stop any activity if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue and consult a doctor,” the advisory said.