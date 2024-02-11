CAPF exam being conducted in 13 regional languages for first time

February 11, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - New Delhi

For the first time, the constable recruitment examination for Central Armed Police Forces such as the CRPF, BSF and CISF will be conducted in 13 regional languages apart from Hindi and English.

The examinations are being conducted from February 10-March 7 and around 48 lakh candidates are appearing in 128 cities across the country, according to an official statement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to conduct the constable (general duty) examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English from January 1, 2024.

The decision was taken on the initiative of the Home Minister to increase participation of local youths in the Central Armed Police Forces and to promote regional languages, it said.

13 languages

In addition to Hindi and English, the question papers will now be in the following 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

Constable examination is one of the flagship recruitment tests conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) attracting lakhs of youths from across the country.

The MHA and Staff Selection Commission have signed an MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in the 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. The SSC has issued a notification in this regard.

The decision will result in lakhs of youth taking part in the examination in their mother tongue or regional language and improve their selection prospects.

As a result, the reach of this examination will increase among candidates across the entire country.

