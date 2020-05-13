National

CAPF canteens will sell only swadeshi products, says Amit Shah

Announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to use locally made products.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to use locally made products, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that all canteens of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) would only sell swadeshi (local) products.

Mr. Shah said on Twitter that a decision had been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that all CAPF canteens, which cater to around 10 lakh personnel and 50 lakh families, would sell only products made in India.

The order will come into effect from June 1.

“I also want to appeal to other people to use as many indigenous products as possible and also encourage others to do so. This is not the time to be on the backfoot but to turn the disaster (COVID-19 pandemic) into an opportunity. If every Indian uses Swadeshi products, then in five years, we will be self-reliant,” Mr. Shah said.

The CAPF comprises forces such as Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Services Selection Board, Central Industrial Security Force, National Security Guard and Assam Rifles.

Central forces run canteens for their personnel and their families where products are available at subsidised rates.

