CAPF awaits clarity on canteen order

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are awaiting clear orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on what comprises swadeshi or indigenous products, a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that CAPF canteens will only sell swadeshi goods from June 1.

A senior government official said that Ministry of Commerce was working on the guidelines as confusion prevailed on future procurements in the canteens, which sell many daily-use products at a subsidised rate to around 10 lakh personnel, their families and retired personnel.

“We are collecting data on the production facilities of all the companies that sell items in the CAPF canteens. We do not know if the products manufactured here under multinational labels will also be counted as a foreign product,” said the official.

“Since the June 1 deadline is approaching, the clarification is necessary, else the supply chain will be affected,” said the official.