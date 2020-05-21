National

CAPF awaits clarity on canteen order

A senior government official said that Ministry of Commerce was working on the guidelines as confusion prevailed on future procurements in the canteens.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are awaiting clear orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on what comprises swadeshi or indigenous products, a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that CAPF canteens will only sell swadeshi goods from June 1.

A senior government official said that Ministry of Commerce was working on the guidelines as confusion prevailed on future procurements in the canteens, which sell many daily-use products at a subsidised rate to around 10 lakh personnel, their families and retired personnel.

“We are collecting data on the production facilities of all the companies that sell items in the CAPF canteens. We do not know if the products manufactured here under multinational labels will also be counted as a foreign product,” said the official.

“Since the June 1 deadline is approaching, the clarification is necessary, else the supply chain will be affected,” said the official.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:08:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/capf-awaits-clarity-on-canteen-order/article31644492.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY