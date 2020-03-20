Capacity to manufacture 1.5 cr. masks a day, Minister tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi

India has a capacity to manufacture 1.5 crore masks a day and production has already started to ensure no crisis-like situation arises amid coronavirus outbreak, the government said in Rajya Sabha on March 20.

Besides, there is no dearth of gloves, medicines and sanitisers, Chemical and Fertiliser and Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya told the Upper House during the Question Hour.

“We have more than 100 mask manufacturing units in the country. We have done a survey ... per day 1.5 crore mask manufacturing capacity is in the country. Production has already started. There is no shortage of masks. There is no dearth of gloves. Sanitiser is available in the country as per requirement,” Mr. Mandaviya said.

Replying to a query, he said, “We are taking initiatives to prevent any crisis-like situation in the country.”

Besides, the government has taken adequate steps to contain the deadly disease, he said, adding a Group of Ministers was working on ways to contain the spread of .

“There are three routes through which the virus can enter the country — air, sea and land — through Bangladesh and Nepal border. Strict initiatives are taken at all places. Compulsory quarantine for all travellers coming to India from affected countries has been implemented,” Mr. Mandaviya said.

Highlighting steps taken by the Ministry of Shipping, he said the government has ensured compulsory quarantine for crew coming to its ports from the sea .