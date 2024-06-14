Can’t rule out Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s candidature from Wayanad, says top Congress leader

The option of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat cannot be ruled out if her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vacates it in favour of Rae Bareli, a top party leader said on June 13.

During his trip to Wayanad, Mr. Gandhi had told the people of the constituency that he faces a dilemma over which of the two seats to choose, given that he won both in the recent Lok Sabha election. However, he added that his decision would make them happy.

The comment of the top Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, assumes significance against the backdrop of Mr. Gandhi’s remarks.

“Rahul Gandhi had made the decision to contest Rae Bareli two years ago but he didn’t let anyone know. Even with regard to vacating one of two seats, the party will announce it,” the source said.

Mulling Leader of Opposition post

On the question of accepting the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the top leader said that Mr. Gandhi would take this decision at the right time, but added that the former Congress chief considers organisational responsibility equally important. “If RG takes the position, then the only downside is that he will be pinned down in Delhi. We will have to assess all sides before taking the call,” another Congress leader said.

The Congress leaders maintain that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is crippled and can be overturned at any time, but said that the larger consensus within the party is not to rush into it just yet.

However, the top Congress leader admitted that it is unlikely that the Central agencies will be allowed to function with greater autonomy. “No, the coalition partners can’t ensure that. The entire system has been taken over by the BJP, more so in the past five years,” the leader said.