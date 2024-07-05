ADVERTISEMENT

Can’t reveal SC Collegium’s reasons for rejecting judgeship candidates: Delhi HC

Published - July 05, 2024 01:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The court said “publication of reasons for rejection will be detrimental to the interests and standing of people whose names have been recommended by the high courts”

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Delhi High Court. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi High Court has held that reasons for rejection of recommendations for appointment of High Court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium cannot be made public as it will be “detrimental to the interests of the people concerned” and will stifle the appointment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court made the observation while dismissing an appeal challenging an order that had rejected a petition seeking a direction to the Supreme Court Collegium to provide detailed reasons while refusing to accept recommendations for appointment of High Court judges.

The bench said the appointment of a judge to a High Court or the Supreme Court is an “integrated, consultative and non-adversarial process” which cannot be challenged in a court except on the ground of want of consultation with the named constitutional functionaries or lack of any condition of eligibility in case of an appointment or a transfer being made without the recommendation of the Chief Justice of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Further, publication of reasons for rejection will be detrimental to the interests and standing of people whose names have been recommended by the High Courts, as the (SC) Collegium deliberates and decides on the basis of information which is private to the individual being considered. Such information, if made public, will have the effect of stifling the appointment process,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The High Court said the single judge bench has correctly noted that this court cannot sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the Supreme Court Collegium.

It said the law regarding appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts is well settled and the apex court has drawn a distinction between eligibility and suitability of a person to be appointed as a judge of the High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petitioner Rakesh Kumar Gupta sought directions to the apex court Collegium to provide the “qualification” considered for appointment as a High Court judge and publish monthly data related to pending and disposed of recommendations.

The petitioner, who claimed to be a victim of delay in disposal of his case pending in the Rohini district court here, said the “high” rejection rate of recommendations by the Collegium was “extremely disturbing” and showed there was a communication gap between the apex court and High Courts regarding the criteria for appointment.

The petitioner claimed the rejection rate in 2023 was about 35.29% against 4.38% in 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US