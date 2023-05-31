Cancer, orthopaedic and urology top AB PM-JAY tertiary care treatment: Health Ministry

May 31, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Cancer treatment, emergency care, orthopaedic and urology (kidney-related ailments) top the tertiary care specialities treatment availed by beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) till date, as per data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Approximately 49% of Ayushman card recipients are women and over 48% of total authorised hospital admissions under the AB PM-JAY scheme have been availed by women, noted the data.

“Also, over 141 medical procedures under the PM-JAY are exclusively earmarked for women,’’ it said, adding that AB PM-JAY beneficiaries can avail treatment corresponding to a total of 1,949 procedures under 27 different specialities. The yojana has now recorded five crore hospital admissions amounting to ₹61,501 crore under the scheme.

The flagship scheme being implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) provides health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore beneficiary families.

ADVERTISEMENT

33 States, UTs

The AB PM-JAY is being implemented in 33 States and union territories except Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal. Till date, 23.39 crore beneficiaries have been verified and issued Ayushman cards for availing free treatment under the scheme. Under the AB PM-JAY, the beneficiaries are issued a co-branded PVC Ayushman card.

The PM-JAY empanelled hospital network consists of 28,351 hospitals (including 12,824 private hospitals) across the country. During the year 2022-23, approximately 56% of the total admissions (by amount) have been authorised in private hospitals while 44% of the admissions have been authorised in public hospitals, the Health Ministry said.

Elaborating on the achievement, a senior Health Ministry official said the AB PM-JAY was launched with the vision to achieve Universal Health Coverage. Currently in its fifth year of implementation, the scheme is helping crores of beneficiaries from poor and vulnerable families by reducing the out-of-pocket expenditure for medical treatments. Consistent efforts have helped achieve several milestones for the PM-JAY in the current year. From issuing 9.28 crore Ayushman cards to scheme beneficiaries to achieving 100% allocated fund utilisation and authorisation of 1.65 crore hospital admissions, the year 2022-23 has been full of accomplishments for the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT