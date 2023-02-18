Cancer cases shot up in India after COVID-19 pandemic: Ramdev

February 18, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Panaji

Yoga guru Ramdev on February 18 claimed that the number of cancer cases in the country has increased after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made this observation while addressing a gathering early morning at Miramar beach in Goa, where his Patanjali Yog Samiti has organised a three-day-long yoga camp starting Saturday. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present with him on the stage.

"Cancer has increased a lot. The cases of this disease have gone up after the COVID-19 pandemic. People have lost their eyesight, their sense of hearing….," he said.

"It is a dream of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India should be a global centre of wellness. It is also my dream that Goa should be a centre of wellness," he added.

Ramdev said that tourists should visit Goa not just for sightseeing, but to get treatment for blood pressure, sugar, thyroid, cancer and other diseases.

Goa should become a centre of tourism hub for yoga, ayurveda, 'sanatan' and spirituality, he said.

"During two months when the number of tourists is less [in the State], we can promote spiritual tourism. People from across the world will come here," he said.

He urged the hotel industry to introduce 'panchkarma', a five-step detoxification therapy in ayurveda, in their establishments and introduce yog to the tourists staying with them.

"Goa should not be a den of eating and drinking. Life is not just about eating, drinking and dying," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sawant hailed the research in the fields of yoga and naturopathy conducted by a team under the guidance of Ramdev.

He said that the State Government will provide all the help required to transform Goa into a 'yog bhoomi'.

After the event, the yoga guru hit Miramar beach in the morning hours to perform yoga asanas.

He performed the asanas on the specially-made platform on the beach.

Later, he went for a short run on the beach. Mr. Sawant, who was wearing a white shirt and track pants, also accompanied Ramdev during the sprint.

Ramdev then performed puja of a 'Shivling' made out of sand on the beach.