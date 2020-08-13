Cancellation of exams will hit future of students: UGC

NEW DELHI

13 August 2020 22:31 IST

It says if institutions can be opened up for next academic session, there is nothing to prevent holding final exams

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday questioned the logic of States like Maharashtra and Delhi cancelling the final term exams for fear of COVID-19, but at the same time willing to open up varsities and educational institutions for the next academic session.

The UGC said if institutions could be opened up for the next academic session, there was nothing to prevent the conduct of final exams. Cancellation of exams would cause “irreparable damage” to the future of students, the UGC said.

Also read: Coronavirus | UGC may scrap final year exams

Advertising

Advertising

“If universities cannot function to hold final examinations, circumstances should then prevent even the commencement of the next academic session,” the UGC questioned the reasoning of the States to cancel the exams.

Home Ministry’s stand

A separate affidavit by the Union Home Ministry said the decision to open up educational institutions for final exams and evaluation work was made in consultation with the Ministry of Education after “taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students.” Final exams have to be compulsorily conducted, the Ministry stressed.

The UGC and the Ministry were responding to States like Delhi and Maharashtra unilaterally employing the Disaster Management Act to cancel the university exams in September.

Also read: Coronavirus | Students in limbo as UGC yet to decide on final year exams

The Commission had strongly advocated the conduct of the final year exams by September 30 in compliance with its July 6 guidelines while keeping in mind the safety and health of students.

Plea by students

The hearing is based on a bunch of petitions filed by over 30 students challenging the conduct of exams amid the pandemic.

The UGC reiterated that its ‘UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic’ was revised on July 6 in consultation with the Prof. K.C. Kuhad expert committee.

Also read: As UGC goes ahead with final year exam plan, students and teachers highlight digital divide, anxieties

The revised guidelines offer students to opt for offline (pen and paper) mode of taking exams, online exclusively or the “blended” manner in which students can alternate between online and physical modes of attending the exams, the Commission said.

Besides, the Commission said universities could conduct special examinations for students later on as and when feasible “so that a student is not put to any inconvenience or disadvantage.”

The Commission said courts of law had a limited role in framing policy in academic issues.