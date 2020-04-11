Cancel summer vacation to make up for time lost to COVID-19: Lawyers urge SC judges

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday unanimously resolved to press Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde and other judges of the apex court to forego their nearly two-month-long summer vacation and make up for the time lost to the COVID-19 lockdown in the larger interest of litigants and justice.

The SCBA, led by its president and senior advocate Duhmshyant Dave, issued a resolution stating that the court had lost precious time and cases involving hundreds of litigants stared at an uncertain future. There is no saying when these cases would be heard next.

The resolution said lawyers were willing to work through the summer holidays, from May 16 to July 5.

The SCBA said there was a “strong possibility” that restrictions of a similar or varying nature may continue even after April 14, the last day of the ongoing national lockdown.

“It is time for the CJI and his companion judges to take further proactive measures in order to mitigate the suffering and distress of litigants and to put in place fresh measures for gradually restoring the full functioning of the Supreme Court,” the resolution said.

‘Improve video conferencing facility’

The SCBA said the current temporary video conferencing facility through which urgent cases were being heard should be improved. It asked the court to replace the VIDYO app, through which the cases are heard, with a “modern, multi-user platform” like the ones used by the Council of Ministers and high government functionaries.

Lawyers have complained about the quality and connectivity of the app. Some have found fault with the fact that, in some cases, briefing lawyers are not sent the video link for the hearing of their own cases and senior advocates and advocates on record are not able to receive timely instructions and inputs, thus affecting the efficacy of the case hearing. Further, litigants are not sent the video link.

SCBA said the court should allow all contesting lawyers, litigants and advocates on record access to the virtual hearing.

The SCBA reminded the apex court about its judgment to allow live streaming of cases, asking that the verdict be put to practice.