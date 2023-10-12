ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian Speaker skips G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

October 12, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Earlier, Mr. Birla had said he would raise "several issues" in his informal talks with the Speaker of the Canadian Senate.

A view of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (Yashobhoomi) on the eve of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid a diplomatic row, Speaker of the Canadian Senate Raymonde Gagne has decided to skip the Presiding Officers' Summit of Parliaments of G20 nations that began here Thursday.

Ms. Gagne had earlier confirmed her presence at the Parliament-20 meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"The Canadian Speaker is not attending the Summit. Schedules keep changing," Parliamentary sources said.

India, Canada relations have nosedived after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations last month linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India had dismissed the allegation as "absurd".

The P20 meeting got underway on Thursday with Parliamentarians of G20 nations participating in the Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a movement proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Related Topics

Canada / India

