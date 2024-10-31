GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Canadian allegations against Amit Shah ‘concerning’, says US

Members of the national security committee of the Canadian Parliament confirmed a leaked Washington Post reports alleging that Mr. Shah was behind the campaign of targeting Khalistani separatists in Canada

Published - October 31, 2024 09:10 am IST - Washington

PTI
The United States said Canada’s allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah are “concerning”, on Wednesday (October 30, 2024)

The United States said Canada’s allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah are “concerning”, on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) | Photo Credit: ANI

Canada’s allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah are “concerning”, the United States said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), noting that it would continue to consult Ottawa on the issue.

“The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

PM Trudeau ruined relations between India, Canada for votes: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison members of the national security committee of the Canadian Parliament confirmed a leaked Washington Post reports alleging that Mr. Shah was behind the campaign of targeting Khalistani separatists in Canada.

In response to a question Mr. Morrison said he had “confirmed” Mr. Shah’s name to The Washington Post. “The journalist called me and asked if it was that person. I confirmed it was that person,” he said.

Published - October 31, 2024 09:10 am IST

Related Topics

World / international relations / India / India / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.