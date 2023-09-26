ADVERTISEMENT

Canada’s Nijjar case probe must proceed, perpetrators brought to justice: U.S.

September 26, 2023 05:29 am | Updated 06:57 am IST - Washington

Canada has alleged that Indian authorities were behind Nijjar's killing

PTI

A supporter waves a pro-independence Khalistan flag during a protest outside India’s consulate, a week after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the prospect of New Delhi’s involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on September 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United States has said Canada's investigation into the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar must proceed and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Canada has alleged that Indian authorities were behind Nijjar's killing. New Delhi has strongly denied the allegations as baseless.

Also Read | Canada updates travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to ‘stay vigilant and exercise caution’

"We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by [Canadian] Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

"We believe it's critical that Canada's investigation proceeds and that the perpetrators be brought to justice. And we have publicly – and privately – urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation," Mr. Miller said in response to a question.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US