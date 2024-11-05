GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Canada temple attack an assault on values of peace, unity: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

CM Pramod Sawant also urged the Canadian government to take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of all religious communities within its borders

Updated - November 05, 2024 12:54 pm IST - Panaji

PTI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. File

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, saying it is unacceptable and such incidents are a direct assault on the values of peace, respect and unity.

Justin Trudeau condemns violence at Hindu temple near Toronto

Mr. Sawant also urged the Canadian government to take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of all religious communities within its borders.

The incident occurred on Sunday (November 3, 2024) in Canada's Brampton city, where protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu Sabha temple and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

The development comes as India-Canada ties remain deeply troubled over the North American country's alleged support to Khalistani separatists and its accusation of India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been designated a terrorist by India.

Strongly condemn attack on Hindu temple in Canada: PM Modi

In the post on X, CM Sawant said, "The recent, targeted attack on the Hindu temple and its devotees is not only deeply concerning but also entirely unacceptable. Such incidents represent a direct assault on the values of peace, respect and unity that form the foundation of any civilised society. We call upon the Canadian government to take immediate, decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all religious communities within its borders," he added.

Many Punjabis consider Canada as their second home: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack on the Hindu temple and urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Canadian government to prevent such incidents in the future.

“I strongly condemn the incident. I also demand from the Government of India to speak to the Canadian government over this issue in order to prevent such incidents in future,” Mr. Mann told reporters in Bathinda.

He said many Punjabis consider Canada as their second home and nobody wants such a violent incident to take place there.

Published - November 05, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Canada / World / international relations / Goa / Panaji

