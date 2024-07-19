GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Canada-based wanted Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu’s key aide arrested by NIA

Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai alias Balli, hailing from Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on July 18, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in the statement

Updated - July 19, 2024 12:00 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 11:26 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The NIA has arrested a key aide of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa in a major terror network case involving the supply of deadly weapons for extortion from businessmen among others, an official statement said on July 19.

Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai alias Balli, hailing from Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on July 18, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in the statement.

Balli was found to be a major weapons supplier to Landa’s agents in Punjab, it said.

Court orders attachment of property linked to Khalistan Liberation Force’s “narco-terror” module accused

The weapons were used to carry out large-scale terror activities, including extortions from businessmen and others, it said.

NIA’s investigations in the case had led to the arrest of one Gurpreet Singh Gopi, identified as an associate of Landa and of another Khalistani terrorist Satnam Singh Satta, the NIA said.

Investigations in the case, registered by NIA suo moto on July 10, 2023, revealed that Baljeet Singh had also provided weapons to Satta as part of a larger conspiracy of various banned Khalistani terrorist organisations to destabilise India by unleashing violent acts in Punjab and other places.

Both Landa and Satta are believed to be operating from Canada to promote terror in India, it said.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation as part of its crackdown on the Khalistani terrorist outfits, the statement said.

Related Topics

Canada / investigation / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.