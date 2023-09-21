ADVERTISEMENT

Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh killed in inter-gang rivalry in Winnipeg

September 21, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - Chandigarh/New Delhi

Killing of the Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh in the Canadian city of Winnipeg took place on September 20 night, sources said

PTI

Police officials at the residence of Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke who was killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada, in Moga district of Punjab on September 21, 2023. (Videograb. Best available quality) | Photo Credit: PTI

Gangster Sukhdul Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab’s most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified persons, sources said on September 21.

ALSO READ
Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and India?

“It is believed to be the result of inter-gang rivalry,” a source said.

The killing of the Canada-based gangster who faced at least 18 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, in the state took place on September 20 night Canadian time, the sources said.

Belonging to Duneke Kalan village in Punjab’s Moga district, he fled to Canada in December in 2017.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US