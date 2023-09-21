Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh killed in inter-gang rivalry in Winnipeg

September 21, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - Chandigarh/New Delhi

Gangster Sukhdul Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab’s most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified persons, sources said on September 21.

“It is believed to be the result of inter-gang rivalry,” a source said.

The killing of the Canada-based gangster who faced at least 18 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, in the state took place on September 20 night Canadian time, the sources said.

Belonging to Duneke Kalan village in Punjab’s Moga district, he fled to Canada in December in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.