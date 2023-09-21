HamberMenu
Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh killed in inter-gang rivalry in Winnipeg

Killing of the Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh in the Canadian city of Winnipeg took place on September 20 night, sources said

September 21, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - Chandigarh/New Delhi

PTI
Police officials at the residence of Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke who was killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada, in Moga district of Punjab on September 21, 2023. (Videograb. Best available quality)

Police officials at the residence of Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke who was killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada, in Moga district of Punjab on September 21, 2023. (Videograb. Best available quality) | Photo Credit: PTI

Gangster Sukhdul Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab’s most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified persons, sources said on September 21.

“It is believed to be the result of inter-gang rivalry,” a source said.

The killing of the Canada-based gangster who faced at least 18 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, in the state took place on September 20 night Canadian time, the sources said.

Belonging to Duneke Kalan village in Punjab’s Moga district, he fled to Canada in December in 2017.

