ADVERTISEMENT

Can we stop them from contesting polls if their parents gave them names similar to top political leaders, SC asks PIL litigant

May 03, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

‘If somebody is named ‘Rahul Gandhi’ or ‘Lalu Prasad Yadav’ by their parents, how can the court prevent them from participating in elections as candidates?’

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on May 3 met a public interest petition claiming that rival political parties are propping up persons with the same names as popular political leaders to hoodwink voters with a logical question.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If their parents have given them the same names, can we come in the way of their right to contest elections? If somebody is named ‘Rahul Gandhi’ or ‘Lalu Prasad Yadav’ by their parents, how can the court prevent them from participating in elections as candidates?” Justice B.R. Gavai asked advocate V.K. Biju, the counsel representing the petitioner, Sabu Steephen.

Mr. Biju argued that fielding namesakes, imposters and duplicate candidates was an “old trick” aimed to confuse the electorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Biju said the occasion called for re-look by the Election Commission of India and amendments in the poll statutes, especially the Representation of People Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“They are getting “sponsorships” from rival parties, which include money, materials and other offers including liquor and the same squarely covered the corrupt practices as indicated in the Representation of People Act, 1951. Therefore many leaders from all the national as well as the State parties and their leaders are the victims of such practices and ultimately the same is adversely affecting the will of the people,” the petition said.

After a hearing which spanned barely two minutes, Mr. Biju chose to withdraw the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US