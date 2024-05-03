Can we stop them from contesting polls if their parents gave them names similar to top political leaders, SC asks PIL litigant

May 03, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on May 3 met a public interest petition claiming that rival political parties are propping up persons with the same names as popular political leaders to hoodwink voters with a logical question.

“If their parents have given them the same names, can we come in the way of their right to contest elections? If somebody is named ‘Rahul Gandhi’ or ‘Lalu Prasad Yadav’ by their parents, how can the court prevent them from participating in elections as candidates?” Justice B.R. Gavai asked advocate V.K. Biju, the counsel representing the petitioner, Sabu Steephen.

Mr. Biju argued that fielding namesakes, imposters and duplicate candidates was an “old trick” aimed to confuse the electorate.

Mr. Biju said the occasion called for re-look by the Election Commission of India and amendments in the poll statutes, especially the Representation of People Act.

“They are getting “sponsorships” from rival parties, which include money, materials and other offers including liquor and the same squarely covered the corrupt practices as indicated in the Representation of People Act, 1951. Therefore many leaders from all the national as well as the State parties and their leaders are the victims of such practices and ultimately the same is adversely affecting the will of the people,” the petition said.

After a hearing which spanned barely two minutes, Mr. Biju chose to withdraw the petition.