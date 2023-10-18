Can refer aspects of PMLA verdict to Constitution Bench, if need be: Supreme Court

October 18, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Wednesday indicated it may, if required, refer any aspect of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), upheld by a Supreme Court judgment in July 2022, to a Constitution Bench.

A Special Bench of Justices Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M. Trivedi was hearing a series of petitions which have questioned the correctness of the apex court’s judgment on July 27, 2022 in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary case.

The judgment, delivered by a Coordinate Bench of three judges led by Justice (now retired) A.M. Khanwilkar last year, had upheld core amendments to the PMLA which gave extensive powers to the Enforcement Directorate and shifted the burden of proof of innocence onto the accused rather than the prosecution. The judgment had hailed the PMLA as the law brought to end the “scourge of money laundering”.

However, discontent over the July 2022 judgment translated into more writ petitions being filed in the apex court. They challenged the impact of the PMLA on personal liberty, procedures of law and the constitutional mandate. Review petitions were also filed against the judgment.

The case suffered a long hiatus until the Special Bench headed by Justice Kaul convened on Wednesday.

‘Unwieldy exercise’

Justice Kaul said his Bench did not want to begin an “unwieldy exercise” of a “general reconsideration” of the July 2022 judgment.

“We will see if the judgment needs to be reconsidered on any point… The remit of this Bench is not to reconsider every issue addressed by the three-judge Bench [Khanwilkar Bench]. We are going to look if any of the issues addressed by that Coordinate Bench requires reconsideration. If we feel it requires so, we cannot reconsider it in a three-judge combination… But if we feel nothing is required to be reconsidered, we will dismiss the petitions,” Justice Kaul said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said every provision of the PMLA was debated before the Khanwilkar Bench.

“This is an abuse of law… You [petitioners] say you are an ‘enlightened’ citizen and feel the judgment was wrong and file writ petitions? Now, they want you to sit in appeal of a Coordinate Bench’s judgment when the review petitions are yet to be heard? Can you sit like this?” Mr. Mehta addressed the Bench.

Justice Kaul said cases first come before Coordinate Benches, which in turn decide whether or not to refer them to larger Benches of five or seven judges.

“If some aspects need to be relooked, we are certainly not constrained by law to look into it and refer them, if necessary, to a larger Bench,” Justice Kaul observed orally.

Mr. Mehta said petitions filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenging a judgment, cannot be referred to Constitution Benches. Justice Kaul said the court would hear on the point.

The court posted the case for November 22 despite Mr. Mehta flagging that a “mutual evaluation” exercise was on with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international watchdog, and “any question mark on the statutory provisions of the PMLA would have serious repercussions”.

Mr. Mehta said the PMLA was not a standalone offence, but was part of a global response to money laundering terror financing. He urged the court to adjourn the hearings for another two months in national interest.

“Even scrutiny can be in national interest,” Justice Kaul responded.

