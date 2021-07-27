National

Can PM-CARES funds be extended to all orphaned during pandemic, asks SC

File photo of the Supreme Court of India.  

Over 75,000 children have been orphaned, abandoned or have lost a parent during the COVID pandemic, and many of them may become victims of human trafficking rackets or descend into crime, a report in the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

Orphans are of particular concern to the Supreme Court. An affidavit filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on July 26 show that 6,855 children have been orphaned between April 1, 2020 and July 23, 2021. The Commission pointed out that each of these children have their own individual social backgrounds. The solution to help them rise again should be “individualised”. A one-size-fits-all scheme for all children may not work.

The Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose orally asked the government whether PM CARES Fund could be extended to children orphaned during the COVID months and not just those whose parent or guardian died of the virus.

The scheme originally proposed to fund the educational requirements, in the form of uniforms, textbooks, etc. The scheme would also offer financial help to children for their higher education. A corpus of ₹10 lakh would be set aside for each child. The child would get the corpus amount in lump-sum on reaching the age of 23. There is also health insurance till the age of 18 years.

The Bench is hearing a suo motu case dealing with children impacted by the pandemic.

Focused response needed

The court’s amicus curiae, advocate Gaurav Agrawal, in his submissions on Tuesday said intervention and response by authorities to problems of these children should be “more focussed”.

“There is no reason why we should not be able to reach out and ensure that their education is not disrupted and that their guardians have minimum amount to look after them. If the orphans are to be institutionalised, the States would end up spending higher amounts. If children are not looked after by their guardians, they would be trafficked or may end up taking the path of crime, both of which are not desirable outcomes,” Mr. Agrawal submitted.

Desperate straits

Justice Rao shared the experience he had in his native State.

“I was talking to the district judicial officers about these children. They said they keep getting frantic calls from the children asking them to be taken back to observation homes, saying they have not eaten anything at home for days… These children should not be left in a position where they have to fend for themselves,” Justice Rao said.

The NCPCR data also showed that 68,218 children lost one of their parents during the pandemic months till July 23 this year. Another 247 children were abandoned across the country. The NCPCR has collated the data from statistics conveyed by the States and Union Territories.

The court hearing highlighted the aspect of children studying in private schools and orphaned during COVID.

“Quite a few of them are studying in private schools… The State governments may work out a mechanism for continuing the education of orphaned children in the existing schools. The number of orphans going to private schools should be ascertained and arrangement must be worked out for each child,” Mr. Agrawal suggested.

Besides, eligible children who have either not enrolled or dropped out of schools should be enrolled in schools.

Support for guardians

Secondly, authorities should reach out to the guardians of these orphans and gauge whether they really can afford to have these children and if they require financial help. Mr. Agrawal suggested increasing the government sponsorship limits for these children under the various existing schemes.

Mr. Agrawal referred to the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) which provides children in need a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 each.

“But there is a limit of ₹10 lakh a district. Thus, at the most 42 children in a district can be provided sponsorship benefits. Due to the present pandemic, the number of children who require sponsorship has increased. The Centre and States should consider increasing the sponsorship limits,” Mr. Agrawal submitted.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

‘Opposition unity will automatically happen,’ says Mamata Banerjee

Seven Opposition parties write to President urging him to instruct govt to discuss farmers’ issues, Pegasus in Parliament

Extend date to accept suggestions on draft plan till August 31, says BJP

Kateel, Arun Singh visit Yediyurappa before meeting of legislators

Centre seeks extension till January 9 for framing rules on CAA, Home Ministry tells Lok Sabha

INSACOG sequenced over 57,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes since Dec: Govt

Parliament passes Marine Aids to Navigation Bill

COVID-19 | Vaccination of children likely to start from August

Response to polytechnic courses is poor though jobs are aplenty

Kerala Health Minister Veena George says State Allied and Healthcare Council to come into being in September

Harappan-era city Dholavira inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Only 90 out of 596 SC students awarded National Overseas Scholarships in 2020-21, says Union Minister

Inter-State border disputes can only be resolved with mutual cooperation, Centre a facilitator: Govt

Stalin wishes Uddhav Thackeray for his birthday

Modi tells BJP MPs to ‘expose’ Opposition for disrupting Parliament despite govt assurances

Over 60 tourists stranded in H.P.'s Kinnaur after landslides block roads

Kerala Minister V. Sivankutty says the government will consider review of service conditions of pre-primary employees

Sabarimala Mel Shanthi: Devaswom Board plans to hold consultations with stakeholders to evolve consensus on reservation for Malayala Brahmins

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on plea saying right to health has taken back seat

Kerala High Court declines to interfere with panel formation in Lakshadweep to recommend medical evacuation of critical patients
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 6:08:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/can-pm-cares-funds-be-extended-to-all-orphaned-during-pandemic-asks-sc/article35562319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY