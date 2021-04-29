National
29 April 2021 17:58 IST
Watch | Can people contract COVID-19 after inoculation?
Updated: 29 April 2021 18:01 IST
A video explaining why people test positive for COVID-19 even after getting vaccinated.
India is the fastest in the world to administer over 14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. This feat has been achieved in just 99 days. While vaccines reportedly bring down severity and mortality, people can contract the virus even after inoculation. Contracting COVID-19 after vaccination is known as ‘breakthrough infection’.
