Watch | Can people contract COVID-19 after inoculation?

29 April 2021 17:58 IST

A video explaining why people test positive for COVID-19 even after getting vaccinated.

India is the fastest in the world to administer over 14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. This feat has been achieved in just 99 days. While vaccines reportedly bring down severity and mortality, people can contract the virus even after inoculation. Contracting COVID-19 after vaccination is known as ‘breakthrough infection’.

Read more here: Explained | Can people test positive for COVID-19 even after inoculation?

