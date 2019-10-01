‘Can monitor attention deficit of MPs’

PM Narendra Modi said one of the solutions developed during the 2019 Singapore-India hackathon event could be useful in observing the conduct of parliamentarians too.

Referring to the solution to address the problem of lack of attentiveness among students in classrooms, Mr. Modi said he “especially” liked it. “I will talk to my Speaker in Parliament [Lok Sabha]. I am sure it will be very useful in Parliament,” he said, amid applause and laughter.

Earlier, Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education, explained that the solution pertained to taking pictures of classrooms with students. By using image processing and Artificial Intelligence, those students who were not paying attention would be identified.