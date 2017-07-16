National

Can I have freedom of expression, asks Madhur Bhandarkar

Filmmaker cancels second press conference in two days after Congress protest

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was forced to cancel his press conference at a hotel in Nagpur on Sunday after Congress party workers gathered outside the venue to protest against his film Indu Sarkar.

This is the second time in 48 hours that the filmmaker has been forced to cancel media interactions. Congress workers had entered a hotel in Pune on Saturday, forcing Mr. Bhandarkar to cancel the event. Later, he tweeted to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi with: “Dear @OfficeOfRG after Pune I have 2 cancel today's PressCon at Nagpur. Do you approve this hooliganism? Can I have my Freedom of Expression.”

“It is really sad the way they [Congress workers] are creating a ruckus,” a visibly agitated Mr. Bhandarkar told reporters at Nagpur airport.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 11, 2020 2:08:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/can-i-have-freedom-of-expression-asks-madhur-bhandarkar/article19290026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY