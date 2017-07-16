Can I have freedom of expression, asks Madhur Bhandarkar

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was forced to cancel his press conference at a hotel in Nagpur on Sunday after Congress party workers gathered outside the venue to protest against his film Indu Sarkar.

This is the second time in 48 hours that the filmmaker has been forced to cancel media interactions. Congress workers had entered a hotel in Pune on Saturday, forcing Mr. Bhandarkar to cancel the event. Later, he tweeted to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi with: “Dear @OfficeOfRG after Pune I have 2 cancel today's PressCon at Nagpur. Do you approve this hooliganism? Can I have my Freedom of Expression.”

“It is really sad the way they [Congress workers] are creating a ruckus,” a visibly agitated Mr. Bhandarkar told reporters at Nagpur airport.