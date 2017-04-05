Can House panel report be relied on in judicial proceedings?

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a Constitution Bench the question whether a parliamentary committee report can be relied upon in a judicial proceeding.
A Bench led by Justice Dipak Misra indicated that it “might be crossing the boundary of federal structure” by acting on the basis of a parliamentary committee report in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition.
“Regarding the important and substantial issue relating to the interpretation of this constitutional issue, we think it is appropriate to refer it to a Constitution Bench for consideration,” the court observed.
The issue came up during the hearing of a petition on cervical cancer vaccines when senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, for the petitioner, referred to the 81st report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare which deals with issue of drugs relating to Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine.
