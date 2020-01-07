Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Monday that campuses could not become political dens.

“The educational institutions are meant for education. They are autonomous. No educational institute will be allowed to become dens of politics,” he said in response to a question on the violence on Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Mr. Pokhriyal was here for the inauguration of the Khelo India University Games.

“The departmental secretary has had elaborate discussions with the authorities. Action will be taken against those who are guilty,” he said.