Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Monday that campuses could not become political dens.
“The educational institutions are meant for education. They are autonomous. No educational institute will be allowed to become dens of politics,” he said in response to a question on the violence on Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Mr. Pokhriyal was here for the inauguration of the Khelo India University Games.
“The departmental secretary has had elaborate discussions with the authorities. Action will be taken against those who are guilty,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.