Campus protests force NIT Srinagar to declare vacations; J&K DGP appeals for maintaining communal harmony

November 30, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The authorities on Thursday stopped class work at two colleges, including the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar, in the wake of growing protests over an engineering student posting an “objectionable” video on social media.

In an order, the NIT decided to declare winter vacations from November 30. It directed all the hostel boarders “to vacate the hostels with immediate effect”.

The NIT campus, for the past three days, witnessed a major face-off between students. A video posted by an engineering student, already booked by the J&K Police for “hurting religious sentiments”, triggered a major row on the campus.

The students held demonstrations for and against the accused, who has been suspended by the varsity. Around 3,000 students, at present, study at the NIT, Srinagar, from different parts of the country.

The protests spread to other campuses on Thursday, including the Amar Singh College and the Islamia College of Science and Commerce, in Srinagar. Students were seen raising pro-Islam slogans and demanding strict action against the student.

In a notice on Thursday, the authorities at the Islamia College of Science and Commerce said it had suspended all the academic activities for the day. “The normal activities at both institutes will resume on December 1, 2023,” a varsity spokesman said.

Police appeal to people

Meanwhile, the J&K Police appealed to people “not to fall prey to the nefarious designs of miscreants, out to gain mileage from it.”

“It’s the duty of the J&K Police to ensure no miscreant hurts any sentiments. The police will fulfill its duty and take the case to its logical conclusion. There should be no doubt about it,” J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain said.

The DGP said the Prophet’s (Muhammad) dignity and reputation was dear to us as much as the dignity and reputation of the country. “No one will be allowed to hurt it,” Mr. Swain said.

However, the DGP warned that miscreants with vested interest and under a conspiracy were out to disturb the communal harmony and brotherhood in J&K. “Communal harmony and brotherhood are the pride of the Kashmiri society. All citizens should remain alert about miscreants’ designs. Don’t allow miscreants to enter into it or become their puppets,” the DGP said.

The DGP also said a law under Cr.PC would be brought under which positing of content of any kinds, message, audio, video, that had potential to trigger communal frenzy, promote terrorism and separatism would be a legal offence.

“The person who posts this would be brought within the purview of law and forwarding or sharing such content will also be a legal offence,” the DGP said.

