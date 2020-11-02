Campaigning hots up for third phase

“My first signature will be on order for 10 lakh government jobs,” promises Tejashwi

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Lok Janshakti Party addressed a series of public meetings on Monday to seek votes for their candidates in the last and third phase of elections in Bihar scheduled for November 7.

Both the JD(U)-led NDA and RJD-led UPA are locked in tough contests this time in most of the Assembly seats. Tomorrow is the second phase of elections in the State.

“As I’ve promised, I will provide 10 lakh government jobs with my first signature at the first Cabinet meeting if voted to power,” RJD leader and party’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav said at a public meeting at Darbhanga town. “Besides, I’ll focus on the core issues plaguing the State like padhai, dawai, kamai, sinchai aur mahangai [education, medicine, employment, irrigation and price rise]... I’m a young man with new thoughts,” he told the cheering crowd.

The 31-year-old leader has been drawing huge crowds at his over a dozen public meetings every day.

RJD, a party with a largely Muslim-Yadav vote bank, has this time fielded a number of upper caste candidates in Mithilanchal area.

Mr. Yadav is the lone star campaigner of the UPA. “Only a few days are left and I have to cover all 78 seats in the third phase,” he told the crowd. On Monday, he addressed over 20 public meetings in Araria, Saharsha, Darbhanga, Supaul and Samastipur districts, where elections are scheduled to take place on November 7. On Saturday, he had addressed 19 public meetings before campaigning ended for the second phase.

“[Chief Minister] Nitish Kumar is unable to handle Bihar… he is a tired man... we’re appealing to the people to give us a chance so that we can do what Nitish Kumar hasn’t done for them in the last 15 years of his regime,” he told media persons here before leaving for his back to back public meetings on Monday. “His [Nitish Kumar’s] bidai [farewell] is guaranteed.”

Nitish’s claim

On the other hand, JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been addressing four to five public meetings every day, where he tells the crowd about the development works his government has done in the last 15 years. “We constructed roads and brought electricity, 50% reservation for women in panchayats and a number of welfare measures for students… if given a chance I’ll do more, as service to the people is my religion… development with justice has been my government’s mantra,” he told a public meeting at Supaul on Monday. “But for some people, development only means development of their family: sons, daughters, wife and others…for me, Bihar is my family.”

At Pipra High School ground in Parihar constituency of Sitamarhi district, BJP president J.P. Nadda talked about the development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country and by the NDA government in Bihar. He slammed Opposition RJD for its misrule and misgovernance during the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi from 1990 to 2005. “Jo kaam karne wale hain unko kaam dijiye, aur jo beimaani karne wale hain unko aaram dijiye [Those who do work, give them work to do and those who are dishonest with you, give them rest],” Mr Nada said at his public meeting in Sitamarhi.

He also undertook a crowded roadshow in Darbhanga where he said he hoped the “people of Bihar would give another chance to NDA on the basis of the development work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.” Mr. Modi has, so far, addressed 10 public meetings across the State.

Chirag’s appeal

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan has been taking jibes at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on issues like prohibition and corruption in welfare projects. The LJP has fielded candidates against the JD(U). “The next government in Bihar will be of the BJP-LJP combine,” he declared. He appealed to the people to bless his party candidate Abdul Razzaque at Mahishi in Saharsha district. “The BJP-LJP government will implement the ‘Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st’ vision document,” he said.

On Monday, Mr. Paswan also wrote to the Chief Minister asking him to “present details of his government’s work done in the last five years and to let people know about the vision document of his government.”