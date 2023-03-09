Campaign to tarnish Parliament on foreign soil cannot be ignored: V-P

March 09, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Denigrating comments made by “a Member of Parliament” about the Indian Parliament on foreign soil cannot be condoned, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday.

Not naming any MP, Mr. Dhankhar said, “While the world is applauding our historic accomplishments as a functional vibrant democracy, some amongst us including parliamentarians are engaged in the thoughtless unfair denigration of our well-nurtured democratic values. How can we justify such wanton orchestration of a factually untenable narrative?” He said that if he observed silence on the “misadventure”, he would find himself on the wrong side of the Constitution.

The Vice-President was speaking at the launch of a book on the Mundaka Upanishad written by Karan Singh.

Mr. Dhankar asked, “How can I sanctify a statement that mics in the Indian Parliament are put off. How can people say so?” The only time the country came close to this fate was during the period of Emergency but the country’s democracy has matured since, he said. There is full freedom of expression in India and no democracy in the world can rival that, he underlined. “No political strategy or partisan stance can justify compromising our nationalism and democratic values,” the Vice-President said. “We cannot allow such a narrative to gain momentum by those elements who wish to pose hurdles to our rising growth,” he added.

