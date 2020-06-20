National

Campaign for Yoga Day launched

The Ministry’s campaign ‘Namaste Yoga’ to promote yoga as a part of daily life started on Friday and will culminate on Sunday.

With the hope that 10 million people would join in, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday urged everyone to perform Surya Namaskar on International Yoga Day, falling on Sunday, and share the images on social media with the hashtag #10MillionSuryaNamaskar.

Mr. Patel said he would perform the yoga poses of Surya Namaskar at Purana Qila in Delhi on the occasion.

